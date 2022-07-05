Missing Fulton woman could be in Cayuga County

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman from Fulton.

The Fulton Police Department issued an alert asking for any information that could help them locate an "endangered elderly female" named Nancy J. Howe, 70. Howe was last seen June 28 walking on Utica Street in Fulton, wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and orange winter cap. Authorities believe she may have been in the Fair Haven area in the early to mid-afternoon on June 29.

The Cayuga County 911 center notified agencies in Cayuga County the search for Howe late last week, and posted the alert to its Facebook page Tuesday with the following message:

"Fair Haven and Sterling residents please check any camps, sheds or outbuildings you may have for this missing female. Any information can be given to Fulton PD. Thank you for your assistance."

The Fulton Police Department can be reached at (315) 598-4504.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0