Missing Onondaga County man found in good health

State police announced Monday morning that the Onondaga County man who was reported missing after not being seen since Saturday night in Cayuga County has been found and is safe.

State police were searching for Stewart D. McLain, 66, of the Onondaga County town of Van Buren. McLain had been last seen at 9:22 p.m. Saturday after taking a Lyft ride to White Road in the town of Victory, according to a press release issued Sunday night.

In an update Monday morning, troopers said that McLain, described in the original press release as "vulnerable," was located by Fulton Police Department "in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance."

