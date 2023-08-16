Darlene Karla, center, is overcome with joy when hearing the news that 13-year-old Joseph Wade Czyz was found in Owasco. Karla and her husband, Ron, were attending a prayer vigil for Czyz at Lakes Church in Auburn when pastor Nick Stanton broke the news to the congregation.
Josh Czyz, second from left, talks with Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck as volunteers map out a search area for Czyz's son, 13-year-old Joseph Wade Czyz, who went missing Monday evening. The young Czyz left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco between 8 and 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.
An Owasco teen who went missing on Monday night has been found after nearly two days of searching.
Joseph Wade Czyz, 13, was found on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Rachel. She said he has not returned home yet, but is with rescuers.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Joseph left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Monday.
The search effort included a K-9 unit of New York State Police canvassing the Owasco Elementary School area with bloodhounds on Tuesday and sweeps by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office's Air 1 helicopter unit on Wednesday. The Cayuga County Highland Search and Rescue team handed out fliers with Joseph's information, and the Owasco Fire Department was turned into a command post.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen early Wednesday his office was "utilizing all available resources as we do not have any definitive evidence as to why Joseph is missing."
