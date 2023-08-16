An Owasco teen who went missing on Monday night has been found after nearly two days of searching.

Joseph Wade Czyz, 13, was found on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Rachel. She said he has not returned home yet, but is with rescuers.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Joseph left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The search effort included a K-9 unit of New York State Police canvassing the Owasco Elementary School area with bloodhounds on Tuesday and sweeps by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office's Air 1 helicopter unit on Wednesday. The Cayuga County Highland Search and Rescue team handed out fliers with Joseph's information, and the Owasco Fire Department was turned into a command post.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen early Wednesday his office was "utilizing all available resources as we do not have any definitive evidence as to why Joseph is missing."

After Joseph was found, Schenck said in a news release that the teen "did intentionally avoid discovery until located."

Schenck thanked all of the volunteers from the community, law enforcement agencies, fire and medical personnel, and search teams who assisted with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

