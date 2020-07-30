Missing paddle boarder found safe on Cayuga Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer fire departments scoured Cayuga Lake Thursday evening before locating a missing paddle boarder in the middle of the lake after dark.

Following a report at about 8:20 p.m. that a person was as many as three hours overdue to return, boats were launched from Seneca and Cayuga counties. A young man who was not wearing a flotation device had reportedly told people in Seneca County that he planned to paddle across the lake and then return.

Several rescue squads from both sides of the lake began searching, with some firefighters staging at Frontenac Park in Union Springs.

The man was reported to be located by Aurora Water Rescue at about 9 p.m. in the middle of the lake and was taken to shore in Seneca County.

