Mix of in-school, online learning likely for Southern Cayuga school district

The Southern Cayuga Central School District plans to utilize both in-person and distance learning for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Patrick Jensen gave an overview of the district's intended strategy on the district's website in advance of the Friday deadline for districts to submit their plans to the state.

Districts have been told to create three plans — an in-person model, a distance learning plan and a hybrid of the two. Jensen said that if the district is allowed to reopen facilities, the hybrid strategy will be used, mixing in-person education and online learning. Students would be in school some days and learn at home on others.

"The model reduces class size by 50%, allows for appropriate social distancing, and reduces the need for masks for a portion of the day," Jensen said. "Students from the same household will attend in-person instruction on the same day."

Elementary classes are set to be self-contained, with two adults working with 12 or fewer students daily. The intention is have no other students or staff members go into self-contained pod of students at any point during the day, reducing contact and the possibility of infection.