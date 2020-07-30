Mix of in-school, online learning likely for Southern Cayuga school district

The Southern Cayuga Central School District plans to utilize both in-person and distance learning for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Patrick Jensen gave an overview of the district's intended strategy on the district's website in advance of the Friday deadline for districts to submit their plans to the state.
Districts have been told to create three plans — an in-person model, a distance learning plan and a hybrid of the two. Jensen said that if the district is allowed to reopen facilities, the hybrid strategy will be used, mixing in-person education and online learning. Students would be in school some days and learn at home on others.
"The model reduces class size by 50%, allows for appropriate social distancing, and reduces the need for masks for a portion of the day," Jensen said. "Students from the same household will attend in-person instruction on the same day."
Elementary classes are set to be self-contained, with two adults working with 12 or fewer students daily. The intention is have no other students or staff members go into self-contained pod of students at any point during the day, reducing contact and the possibility of infection.
"Our secondary school will also be at 50% capacity each day and students will notice far fewer students in classrooms and in the hallways during transitions," Jensen said. "Bell schedules have been adjusted to reduce the number of students passing in hallways at the same time. Social distancing and masks will become a norm at school."
Southern Cayuga's approach of having some students be in school on different days is similar to what the Cato-Meridian and Auburn districts are planning. The reopening plans of each district must be posted on their respective websites by the end of the business day Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce by Aug. 7 if schools within regions now in the fourth reopening phase, including Cayuga County-area facilities, will be able to reopen. Reopening guidelines laid out by the state include students wearing face coverings when they enter or exit buildings, are in hallways or use common areas. Other health and safety regulations include physically distancing students in classrooms by at least 6 feet.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.