Mobile mammography bus bringing free breast cancer screenings to Auburn

A mobile mammography unit will be in Auburn Saturday for free breast cancer screenings.

Auburn Community Hospital said in a news release that it has partnered with Rochester General Hospital to bring a mammography bus to the lower parking lot at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

Certified mammography technologists will be available just like at other breast imaging centers. Health officials say that screening mammograms can help detect breast cancer in its earliest form, making treatments more successful and increasing survival rates.

The screenings in Auburn will be free, even for those without insurance. Walk-ups are welcome, ACH said, but appointments are encouraged. Appointments may be made by calling (833) 922-7465. Additional information is available by calling (315) 255-7350.

