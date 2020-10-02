Money-losing Owasco waste transfer station shutting down

Wagner noted the town is anticipating a 5% sales tax revenue drop from the previous year due to the shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And the state's going to cut back on a lot of our other grants, so we're looking at probably a 10% decrease in revenue next year," he said. "We can't afford to take on any additional new debt. We were anticipating $3,000-$4,000 a month of additional debt just to keep the transfer station open, and only about maybe less than a third of the people in the town actually use it. So how do you justify (subsidizing) people who don't have curbside pickup?"

Various factors have caused the shutdown, the biggest being recyclables and the cost of dumping trash, Wagner said. He added it is cheaper to have refuse picked up at one's house than it is to operate the transfer station. Other concerns include insurance, the high risk involved for worker's compensation, and because Owasco is a municipality, outside contractors have to pay a prevailing wage, he said.