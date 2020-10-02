Money-losing Owasco waste transfer station shutting down

The town of Owasco's transfer station is shutting down over financial concerns.
The Owasco Recycling Center, where residents can bring their trash and recyclables, is scheduled to be closed after business hours at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release on the situation posted on the town's Facebook page.
Town Supervisor Ed Wagner said the decision to shutter the facility was made at an emergency town board meeting Thursday, Oct. 1. He said the station was in operation for over 30 years.
The town had operated the station until about 12 years ago when the town learned it was losing around $45,000 a year running it, so Owasco subcontracted to outside businesses. Wagner said outsourcing went well until late August, when the contractor, Casella Waste Systems, informed the town was being put on 60-day notice because it was losing money operating the station.
The news release said three companies showed interest in operating the station. Only two bids were turned in because the third company determined they would not profit. Wagner said the two companies that bid wanted a guarantee they would get their money back due to the high risk, so Owasco could not get outside operators to run it without the town taking a financial hit.
Wagner noted the town is anticipating a 5% sales tax revenue drop from the previous year due to the shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"And the state's going to cut back on a lot of our other grants, so we're looking at probably a 10% decrease in revenue next year," he said. "We can't afford to take on any additional new debt. We were anticipating $3,000-$4,000 a month of additional debt just to keep the transfer station open, and only about maybe less than a third of the people in the town actually use it. So how do you justify (subsidizing) people who don't have curbside pickup?"
Various factors have caused the shutdown, the biggest being recyclables and the cost of dumping trash, Wagner said. He added it is cheaper to have refuse picked up at one's house than it is to operate the transfer station. Other concerns include insurance, the high risk involved for worker's compensation, and because Owasco is a municipality, outside contractors have to pay a prevailing wage, he said.
"The main problem is just five years ago we were making money off of recyclables. People would bring their recyclables to the transfer station and we would be making money off that. Now it costs twice as much money to get rid of recyclables. It costs $135 a ton to get rid of recyclables, as compared to municipal solid waste," Wagner said. "It costs $58 a ton to get rid of that. So before we didn't have the expense, now not only do we have that expense, we don't have the revenue, so it's a double whammy."
Ultimately, Wagner believes curbside service is the cheapest option for the town and for residents.
"We did everything we possibly could to keep that thing open. The last thing we wanted to do was to shut the transfer station down, but unfortunately, the best business decision for everybody, for both the taxpayers and for the town was to shut it down," he said.
Since the announcement, Wagner said, the town has received calls from residents disappointed about the impending closure. He said some people enjoyed each other's company at the transfer station as they unloaded garbage.
"That's what small town USA is all about," he said. "It's about those friendships and the ability to see your neighbors that you don't see all the time."
The release said the two local contacts for curbside pickup are Casella Waste, where unused garbage stickers can be returned for a full refund, which can be contacted at (315) 381-5739, and Dependable Disposal, which has a senior citizen discount and can be reached at (315) 472-7455.
"The last thing we wanted to do was to close it down. When you're in these positions, sometimes you have to make tough decisions and this is probably one of the toughest decisions the town board has had to make in many, many years," Wagner said.
