A Monroe County court judge was appointed coordinating judge for all drug treatment courts in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County.
Judge Vincent Dinolfo will oversee all treatment courts and cases in Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties, announced Craig J. Doran, administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, in a news release last week.
Dinolfo, who is taking over the role from former coordinating Judge John DeMarco, has served in Monroe County treatment courts since 2013. Drug courts integrate treatment into the sentences of offenders with substance abuse issues and carry the promise of reduced sentences if successfully completed.
"Treatment courts are the most effective intervention tool in the fight against addiction and I intend to continue the efforts of Judge DeMarco by leading the courts of the 7th Judicial District at this critical time," Dinolfo said in the release.
Dinolfo's appointment was made with input from the chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, deputy chief administrative judge for courts outside of New York City and the presiding justice of the Appellate Division of the 4th Judicial Department.