Youth hunters and their adult mentors are invited to attend the 16th Annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Waterfowl and Pheasant Hunts at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.

The waterfowl hunt will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, and the pheasant hunt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14. Hunting guides will accompany the youth hunters and mentors during the waterfowl and pheasant hunts.

Montezuma Audubon Center will also offer a Waterfowl Hunter Education Course for youth from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and this course is required to hunt waterfowl at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Following the course, all youth waterfowl and pheasant hunters and their mentor are required to attend a safety meeting and dinner at Montezuma Audubon Center at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. This event is free but space is limited and registration is required. Visit http://montezuma.audubon.org to download the registration forms. Call 315-365-3580 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.

The Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Hunts are being coordinated by Montezuma Audubon Center, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In order to participate in the hunts, the youth hunter must bring the following documents:

• A New York State issued Hunter Safety Certificate

• A current 2023-2024 Junior Hunting License

• A HIP number (for the waterfowl hunt only) which can be obtained at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.

The mentor must bring the following to the hunts:

• A 2023-2024 New York State Hunting License

• A 2023-2024 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (for waterfowl hunt only)

• A HIP number (for the waterfowl hunt only) which can be obtained at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.