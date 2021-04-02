Montezuma park project receives $147K in state funds

The town of Montezuma has received $147,425 from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation's Environmental Protection Fund grant program to make improvements to Montezuma Heritage Park.

The project includes the construction of a new public parking area and the installation of a restroom facility and information kiosk on the north side of the park, near Route 31 and the Seneca River. The project will facilitate access to the Erie Canalway Trail and Empire State Trail. The Erie Canalway Trail drew a record 4.2 million visits in 2020, according to a report by Parks & Trails New York and the state Canal Corporation.

The new funds will cover 72% of the project's cost. The Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District will contribute $44,800 in equipment, labor, supplies and technical assistance, and the Friends of Montezuma Heritage Park will provide labor and supplies for the kiosk amounting to about $5,675. The remaining funds, about $5,670, will be contributed by the town of Montezuma.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.

For more information, visit townofmontezuma.org/montezuma-heritage-park.

