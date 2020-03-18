Montezuma Wildlife Refuge seeks feedback on hunting, fishing plan

The Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing programs.

In a news release, the refuge said the public is invited to review the draft documents for the proposed programs, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination, and Environmental Assessment.

The documents will be available for a 30-day comment period that will conclude April 16.

The refuge said it is encouraging the public to comment on the programs overall, not just changes to the current program. The proposed changes would expand these current programs:

Species changes: Gallinule hunting would be opened during the regular waterfowl hunting season; small game (eastern cottontail rabbit and gray squirrel) hunting would be opened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunting area changes: New units would be opened for hunting snow goose during NYDEC snow goose seasons and waterfowl during the New York State regular waterfowl season.