Montezuma Wildlife Refuge seeks feedback on hunting, fishing plan

The Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing programs.
In a news release, the refuge said the public is invited to review the draft documents for the proposed programs, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination, and Environmental Assessment.
The documents will be available for a 30-day comment period that will conclude April 16.
The refuge said it is encouraging the public to comment on the programs overall, not just changes to the current program. The proposed changes would expand these current programs:
Species changes: Gallinule hunting would be opened during the regular waterfowl hunting season; small game (eastern cottontail rabbit and gray squirrel) hunting would be opened.
Hunting area changes: New units would be opened for hunting snow goose during NYDEC snow goose seasons and waterfowl during the New York State regular waterfowl season.
Regulations: Limits on the number of shells permitted into the waterfowl hunting areas would be removed; limits to the number of daily permits available for deer hunting would be removed; dogs would be allowed for hunting fall turkey and eastern cottontail rabbit.
Seasonal changes: Expansion of turkey hunting to include the state spring season.
Fishing: Expansion of fishing access from the refuge to adjacent state waters.
The draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website homepage: fws.gov/refuge/montezuma, and additional information is available by calling (315) 237-9862 or contacting andrea_vanbeusichem@fws.gov.
A Facebook Live briefing will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 26 on the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex Facebook Page.
Comments may be submitted to the refuge by mail to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Hunting & Fishing Comments, 3395 US Route 20 East, Seneca Falls, NY 13148; or by email to andrea_vanbeusichem@fws.gov.