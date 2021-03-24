Montezuma Winery to open tasting room in Cooperstown

The property the family purchased, 4841 Route 28, last housed the Susquehanna SPCA. Montezuma will open the tasting room in a building previously occupied by the SPCA's thrift shop, so it will require some renovations. The family will probably lease the other building on the property. Behind the buildings is a creek, making it a "really beautiful spot" for a tasting room, Martin said.

By the time it opens, business should also have gotten closer to returning to normal for the family. Martin said their wineries and distilleries have struggled with the loss of off-premises events during COVID-19, such as summer festivals and the New York State Fair. But on-premises sales have been "phenomenal." Curbside sales were strong when the locations couldn't serve customers, and have stayed that way since they reopened in June. Despite seeing fewer visitors, Martin continued, those who've come have been buying more beverages to drink there and take home.

Events will be slow to recover, he believes. The status of the state fair and others is still unknown as organizers wait to see how the pandemic plays out. But at the same time, more and more people are getting vaccinated, and food service businesses are able to raise their maximum capacity from 50% of normal to 75%. Business is good and poised to get better, Martin said.