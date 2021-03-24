Montezuma Winery to open tasting room in Cooperstown

The owners of Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery have been cautious about much of their business during COVID-19. But they didn't hesitate when they saw an opportunity to expand.
The business's owners, the Martin family, have announced the purchase of a Cooperstown property where they will open a satellite tasting room for Montezuma Winery. It will be the fifth location for Martin Family Wineries & Distilleries, along with the Seneca Falls winery and distillery, a Montezuma location in Old Forge, Idol Ridge Winery & Alder Creek Distillery in Lodi, and Fossenvue Winery in Lodi.
The Cooperstown location, at 4841 Route 28, is scheduled to open June 1.
Montezuma co-owner Bill Martin told The Citizen his family loves the area's rural scenery and attractions, so expanding there was an easy decision.
"It's just a way to incorporate our love of that area into getting out there and working," he said with a laugh. "We take all our vacation spots and make them into work."
One of those attractions also made the decision easy: the Cooperstown Beverage Trail. Martin believes the trail's marketing resources and preexisting audience would make the winery's introduction to the new area much smoother. The family has seen those benefits firsthand, as their Seneca Falls location is a member of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.
The property the family purchased, 4841 Route 28, last housed the Susquehanna SPCA. Montezuma will open the tasting room in a building previously occupied by the SPCA's thrift shop, so it will require some renovations. The family will probably lease the other building on the property. Behind the buildings is a creek, making it a "really beautiful spot" for a tasting room, Martin said.
By the time it opens, business should also have gotten closer to returning to normal for the family. Martin said their wineries and distilleries have struggled with the loss of off-premises events during COVID-19, such as summer festivals and the New York State Fair. But on-premises sales have been "phenomenal." Curbside sales were strong when the locations couldn't serve customers, and have stayed that way since they reopened in June. Despite seeing fewer visitors, Martin continued, those who've come have been buying more beverages to drink there and take home.
Events will be slow to recover, he believes. The status of the state fair and others is still unknown as organizers wait to see how the pandemic plays out. But at the same time, more and more people are getting vaccinated, and food service businesses are able to raise their maximum capacity from 50% of normal to 75%. Business is good and poised to get better, Martin said.
So, with their expansion, he and his family are planning accordingly.
"We're going to be trying to capture as many people coming through the door as we can," he said. "There are going to be a whole bunch of people vaccinated and chomping at the bit to get out."
