Monthly Auburn forum announces first programs of 2020-2021 season

The Wednesday Morning Roundtable will continue presenting programs for the 11th year, it announced in a news release, but the first of them will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The monthly civic forum based in Auburn will present the following topics through the end of the year on video platform Zoom:
• Sept. 16: Education Port Byron Superintendent Neil O'Brien and Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo
• Oct. 21: New York State Assembly candidate forum
• Dec. 9: Cayuga County court system changes
Each program will have a brief introduction, 35-minute presentation and 15-minute Q&A. The programs will be recorded and posted to the roundtable Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The roundtable hopes to hold programs at Westminster Presbyterian Church beginning in January, as it offers space for social distancing, a central location and parking at the nearby garage.
The roundtable also announced that it is partnering with the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District to facilitate its acceptance of donations and sponsorships that offset membership fees and expenses. Additionally, the roundtable's coordinator, Jesse Kline, is the BID's assistant director, making the partnership strategic and mutually beneficial.
The roundtable is still accepting new memberships for the 2020-2021 year at auburndowntown.org, with a soft deadline of Aug. 31.
For more information, email jessekline31@msn.com or call the BID at (315) 252-7874.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.