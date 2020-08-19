You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monthly Auburn forum announces first programs of 2020-2021 season
COMMUNITY

Monthly Auburn forum announces first programs of 2020-2021 season

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CouncilForum.jpg

City council candidates, from left, Jimmy Giannettino, Dia Carabajal and Adam Miller participate in the Wednesday Morning Roundtable forum at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn in October. Moderator Guy Cosentino is at right.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Wednesday Morning Roundtable will continue presenting programs for the 11th year, it announced in a news release, but the first of them will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly civic forum based in Auburn will present the following topics through the end of the year on video platform Zoom:

• Sept. 16: Education Port Byron Superintendent Neil O'Brien and Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo

• Oct. 21: New York State Assembly candidate forum

• Dec. 9: Cayuga County court system changes

Each program will have a brief introduction, 35-minute presentation and 15-minute Q&A. The programs will be recorded and posted to the roundtable Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The roundtable hopes to hold programs at Westminster Presbyterian Church beginning in January, as it offers space for social distancing, a central location and parking at the nearby garage. 

The roundtable also announced that it is partnering with the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District to facilitate its acceptance of donations and sponsorships that offset membership fees and expenses. Additionally, the roundtable's coordinator, Jesse Kline, is the BID's assistant director, making the partnership strategic and mutually beneficial.

The roundtable is still accepting new memberships for the 2020-2021 year at auburndowntown.org, with a soft deadline of Aug. 31.

For more information, email jessekline31@msn.com or call the BID at (315) 252-7874.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Women's right to vote turns 100

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News