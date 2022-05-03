Moravia-area sex offender who absconded parole captured

A twice-convicted sex offender from the Moravia area who was wanted for absconding parole was captured on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Police on its Facebook page, Keith A. Hilliard, 43, was taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force which is comprised of US Marshals, state police, NYS Parole and the Onondaga County Sheriff's office.

No other information about the capture was given. He was last seen last week running into a wooded area in the town of Moravia. Hilliard, with an address at the time of 4258 Route 38A, Moravia, was sentenced July 11, 2017, in Cayuga County Court to three years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for having sex with a 13-year-old girl; violating his status as a registered sex offender by failing to disclose a Facebook account; and assaulting another inmate while being held in the Cayuga County Jail.

Following his most recent conviction, Hilliard's sex offender status was escalated to Level 3, the highest risk for re-offending, and he was sent to prison. He was released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility under parole supervision on Jan. 13 with a maximum post-release supervision expiration of Dec. 1, 2029.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0