Moravia celebrates life of Cal Morehouse, renames school press box

MORAVIA — Cal Morehouse assumed many roles during his 79-year life.
He was an educator. A coach. A staunch supporter of athletics. He was even the local Santa Clause during holiday season.
Members of the Moravia community gathered on Saturday at the Moravia High School Athletic Complex to celebrate Morehouse's life and to recognize his contributions to the school district.
Morehouse passed away Dec. 24, 2020.
At the end of the memorial, staged on Moravia's football field, a new look for the complex's press box was revealed. The signage where Morehouse announced games for decades now reads "Cal Morehouse Press Box."
"Cal lived his life devoted to this community, and that dedication should be honored," said Eric Gremli, a middle school teacher and varsity baseball coach at Moravia. "We're dedicating this press box to recognize his commitment, and the district hopes he'll be remembered for the positive impact he's had for generations to come."
A 1959 graduate of Moravia High School, Morehouse spent over 30 years as a teacher and coach in the Union Springs school district until his retirement in 2005. He was also the longtime announcer for the Moravia football and basketball programs.
On Saturday, several family members and community members paid tribute by telling stories of their experiences with Morehouse. Many in attendance also wore suspenders, Morehouse's signature look.
Nephews Chris Morehouse and Jeff Allen recalled trips to Yankee Stadium with their "Uncle Butchie," a nickname that, it was later admitted, has an unknown origin. Allen alluded to Cal's wide-ranging impact on people — visits around the country, whether it be Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Seattle, Washington weren't complete until he crossed paths with someone who was familiar with his uncle.
Voices can often be synonymous with sports.
"Do you ever watch those movies where there's a kindly, benevolent, loving uncle that's portrayed, and it often seems fictional?" Chris Morehouse said. "I'm here to say it's not fictional. I was blessed to have him, but he was more than just a phenomenal uncle. He impacted the lives of those he taught and coached, his friends, and all whom he shared his wisdom with."
Said Allen, "I keep hearing Cal was their favorite this, their favorite that, because he was. Everybody in the community gushes about him."
Great-nephews Cole Johnson and Sam Allen talked about Morehouse's support during their time as varsity athletes for Moravia, as well as Morehouse's contributions to a recent documentary about the 2017 state title-winning boys basketball team which Morehouse narrated.
Sierra Lyon, another recent graduate of the school district, discussed Morehouse's ability to help calm her nerves prior to an important basketball game.
"You could tell he loved Moravia and thoroughly enjoyed the connections he made with everyone around him," Lyon said. "Even after I graduated and I'd see him around town, he'd always ask how school was going and if I was playing any sports. I'd always loved seeing him because he'd make me laugh and smile."
