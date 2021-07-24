Moravia celebrates life of Cal Morehouse, renames school press box

Nephews Chris Morehouse and Jeff Allen recalled trips to Yankee Stadium with their "Uncle Butchie," a nickname that, it was later admitted, has an unknown origin. Allen alluded to Cal's wide-ranging impact on people — visits around the country, whether it be Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Seattle, Washington weren't complete until he crossed paths with someone who was familiar with his uncle.

"Do you ever watch those movies where there's a kindly, benevolent, loving uncle that's portrayed, and it often seems fictional?" Chris Morehouse said. "I'm here to say it's not fictional. I was blessed to have him, but he was more than just a phenomenal uncle. He impacted the lives of those he taught and coached, his friends, and all whom he shared his wisdom with."

Said Allen, "I keep hearing Cal was their favorite this, their favorite that, because he was. Everybody in the community gushes about him."

Great-nephews Cole Johnson and Sam Allen talked about Morehouse's support during their time as varsity athletes for Moravia, as well as Morehouse's contributions to a recent documentary about the 2017 state title-winning boys basketball team which Morehouse narrated.

Sierra Lyon, another recent graduate of the school district, discussed Morehouse's ability to help calm her nerves prior to an important basketball game.

"You could tell he loved Moravia and thoroughly enjoyed the connections he made with everyone around him," Lyon said. "Even after I graduated and I'd see him around town, he'd always ask how school was going and if I was playing any sports. I'd always loved seeing him because he'd make me laugh and smile."

