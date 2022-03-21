Moravia COVID-19 clinic site moved

A Cayuga County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Moravia this week has been moved to the district's elementary school.

There will be snacks and giveaways for those receiving a vaccine at the Moravia elementary school cafeteria from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, where people may receive Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for individuals 5 to 11 years old, Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for people 12 and older, and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for those 18 and older.

The department last week had announced a different location for the Moravia clinic.

In addition to the Moravia clinic, there will be snacks and giveaways at Genesee Elementary School in Auburn from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 24, where the same vaccines as the Moravia clinic will be available.

Both clinics will both be available for walk-ins, or people may make an appointment ahead of time by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents, and visitors are asked to bring their insurance card and a vaccine card if receiving a second dose or booster.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

As the school-based clinics are being offered, Cayuga County's vaccination rates among children remain well below the state average. According to the state Department of Health, 28.3% of county children ages 5-11 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, compared with 40.1% statewide. Among children ages 12-17, the county rate of 57.4% is nearly 20 percentage lower than the state rate, which is 77.1%.

