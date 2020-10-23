Moravia finds creative ways to continue student athletics, arts despite COVID-19

The efforts to preserve some form of athletics has extended to fine arts. The high school's production of "9 to 5," the musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film of the same name, will be shown in a broadcasted recording Oct. 30. It will be displayed at a drive-in screen at the Moravia VFW Fairgrounds. Tickets are online, and the actors in the production will be helping out at the fairgrounds.

Joanna Kufs, vocal music teacher and the production's director, said the show was originally supposed to open about two weeks before the district, along with every other district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, was shut down in mid-March. While that was frustrating, she said, she was determined to make sure the lights went up on the production.

"I just kept saying to the kids, 'We're going to postpone it. We're not going to cancel it,'" Kufs said. "You don't put that much work into something every day to just let it go. For a lot of these kids, the musical is an opportunity to really make a name for themselves. Especially in a place like Moravia. It's kind of a big community event, so I wasn't going to let it just pass by."