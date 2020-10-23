Moravia finds creative ways to continue student athletics, arts despite COVID-19

MORAVIA — With gigawatt smiles, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham and Athletics Director Todd Mulvaney talked about the excitement they see on their students' faces.
Though students returned to facilities in September after a six-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't the same environment they left in March. School districts have implemented safeguards to slow the spread of the respiratory illness, such as social distancing, face masks, temperature checks and remote learning. For many school districts, the safeguards have also included limits on athletic and artistic extracurricular activities.
But in Moravia, officials were determined to offer meaningful fine arts and athletic experiences while ensuring safety, which Birmingham said has generated excitement among students.
Speaking with The Citizen Wednesday at the district office while sitting six feet apart at a conference table, Birmingham and Mulvaney said they wanted to make sure students and staff were safe and physically healthy, but also wanted to be mindful of mental health.
"We will push as far as we can push to be advocates for students to have experiences, despite the obstacles," Birmingham said. "The kids need as much normalcy, they need things to get excited about, they need opportunities to interact at some level, because this group of kids is just missing out on so much. And when you talk to them, they talk about not wanting school to feel like a prison and their friends that are struggling with mental health concerns and kids that don't want to get out of bed because there's nothing to be excited about.
"As much as COVID-19 is scary, there's the other side of this that's scary as well that I think gets undervalued ... the mental health ramifications of everyone being isolated and not connected and not able to continue the relationships that we believe in," he said.
Mulvaney advocated throughout the summer and fall for giving students ways to stay physically active, as Moravia was one of the 10 Section IV districts that voted to resume falls sports out of its 70 member districts. Eventually, the section postponed fall interscholastic sports.
Mulvaney said he felt the COVID-19 numbers had been low enough to allow for competition, but "when we had a feeling it was going this way prior to the vote," he still wanted to do something for the students.
He spoke with Birmingham, who gave his blessing and talked to the board of education. Mulvaney then talked to the coaches about what they could provide students with while complying with healthy and safety guidelines. They came up with a phased-in program. The district is currently offering eight activities for students from sixth to 12 grade to work out for and do conditioning for, including cross country, football and basketball. Students can sign up for multiple activities, Mulvaney continued, and are encouraged to try new things.
Though they can't play any games, Mulvaney noted over 150 students are participating out of more than 500 students the district has in that grade range. The district normally has around 200 students participating in fall athletics. All of the coaches have digital thermometers and the students must wearing masks and socially distance.
Birmingham and Mulvaney praised the efforts coaches have made, with the latter adding coaches "have had to think outside the box" for approaching workouts. Temperatures must be taken, students need to be asked health screening questions and all of the information has to be documented before they can get started.
Students are required to wear masks throughout the entire workout, though mask breaks are allowed. Mulvaney said that for their phased approach, they are in phase three now, so they have groups of 10-20 socially distanced students training. There are also breaks for people to wash their hands and sanitize equipment. He said he believes it is going extremely well, with coaches satisfied with what the district can offer students right now and compliance from the students.
"We've had complete buy-in from the students. I was worried with the masks and the masks break and the hand washing and whatnot, but (there has been a) complete buy-in, because I think they appreciate what we're doing for them," Mulvaney said.
He added that he believes the students are willing to deal with the uncomfortable feeling of donning a face mask throughout a workout because their goal is ultimately to have a season in 2021.
The efforts to preserve some form of athletics has extended to fine arts. The high school's production of "9 to 5," the musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film of the same name, will be shown in a broadcasted recording Oct. 30. It will be displayed at a drive-in screen at the Moravia VFW Fairgrounds. Tickets are online, and the actors in the production will be helping out at the fairgrounds.
Joanna Kufs, vocal music teacher and the production's director, said the show was originally supposed to open about two weeks before the district, along with every other district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, was shut down in mid-March. While that was frustrating, she said, she was determined to make sure the lights went up on the production.
"I just kept saying to the kids, 'We're going to postpone it. We're not going to cancel it,'" Kufs said. "You don't put that much work into something every day to just let it go. For a lot of these kids, the musical is an opportunity to really make a name for themselves. Especially in a place like Moravia. It's kind of a big community event, so I wasn't going to let it just pass by."
Kufs pitched how she wanted to tackled the show in the COVID-19 environment in a safe way, so saying yes was an easy decision, Birmingham said. The high school is in its third week of production on the retooled version of the show, with the show being recorded Oct. 22 and Oct 23. The performers all have clear face masks so the audience will be able to see the bottom half of their faces, with the actors social distancing. Changes were also made to the choreography to allow for social distancing while still keeping it exciting, Kufs said.
Though the original cast has changed, none of the leads had to be recast. Kufs proudly noted former ensemble member John Read was asked to take over a supporting part and promptly memorized all of his lines in short order. She said the show is going well and is glad the students could finish what they started.
"For the kids, I really feel like this is a very weird time for them. They need to be doing activities. I've seen that they've gotten very complacent in the past six months and even for the kids that were enthusiastic to come back, they were hesitant," Kufs continued. "It took some convincing for some of the kids that stuck with it. As soon as they stepped on stage, they realized it was kind of muscle memory, it came back. It was just more shifting people around and they were thrilled to be a part of something again."
Birmingham noted the district's art club is also being held. He praised the students and adults who have helped keep some activities alive, including facilities staff who have been hard at work on sanitization.
Mulvaney said athletics and the show have had a positive impact on the students.
"The last few weeks, you can feel the buzz again as far as they now feel like it's a school and they feel a part of something bigger than themselves again," he said.
Birmingham said he is thrilled to see students feel connected and energized.
"For those of us that love being around kids and love being in education for the reasons we went into this field, you live off of that energy," he said. "I think we needed it as much as the kids needed it. We needed to see them smile and (be) excited."
