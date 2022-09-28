Moravia man found guilty of 13 charges after repeatedly harassing ex-wife

A Moravia man faces up to 28 years in prison for repeatedly violating court orders to stay away from his ex-wife.

Raymond Decker, 57, was found guilty in Cayuga County Court Wednesday of six counts of aggravated family offense, a class E felony; six counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.

Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that evidence in a three-day trial showed that Decker consistently violated numerous court issued orders of protection in favor of the victim, his ex-wife.

On April 5, 2021, Decker left a written note on the woman’s vehicle. On five occasions in 2021, he sent numerous text messages to the victim, and on Dec. 2, 2021, he followed her to a bowling alley. "All of these actions were in direct violation of a duly served full stay away order of protection," Grome Antonacci said.

The jury of six women and six men deliberated for just under two hours. Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano handled the trial, with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Amanda Casselman. Decker faces up to 9 1/3 to 28 years in prison and was sent to the Cayuga County Jail with no bail. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and commend them for the time and consideration they gave listening to and reviewing the evidence throughout the trial," Grome Antonacci said. "We hope that this conviction provides the victim with justice and allows her to continue to heal after a lengthy ordeal with the defendant. We understand that it takes a great deal of strength to come forward, especially as a victim of domestic violence.”