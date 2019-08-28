MORAVIA — Progress has been made on the first phase of the Moravia Central School District's capital project.
The first part of the three-phase project was approved by community members in December. That phase has a $11.5 million budget, with $10 million in building improvements and $1.5 million in enhancements through an energy performance contract.
Sean Dollaway, project manager for C&S Companies, which is acting as the construction manager, and Amanda Thomas, project manager for King & King Architects, serving as the architect, gave a presentation on the first phase to the district board of education at its meeting Wednesday.
Dollaway and Thomas said the first part, or phase 1A, began in June. That's when asbestos was removed from pipe wrapping at Millard Fillmore Elementary School and from plaster at the middle school/high school, Dollaway and Thomas said. The removal process is finished for 1A. Other parts of 1A included replacing ceilings and lights. Dollaway and Thomas said smaller items for this part are being focused on.
The second part, phase 1B, includes asbestos removal for the parts that are being renovated, securing entries at the schools, lighting and ceiling replacement at the elementary and the middle school/high school, replacing the middle school gymnasium floor, cafeteria renovations and corridor locker replacement at the middle school/high school. Halloway and Thomas said they hope to have 1B approved by the state education department by September or October, but Thomas said after the presentation that October was looking more likely.
Depending on approval, bidding on 1B could be by November or December, with construction beginning in select spots and preparation for summer construction between January to March 2020, with a target to have contracts completed by December 2020.
The energy performance contract, which is separate from Dollaway and Thomas' purview, includes automated electronic controls, several mechanical system upgrades, improved insulation and sealing and lighting controls with dimming capabilities. The approval of the first phase included an additional 10 percent in state aid to the upgrades under the energy contract.
The project will not raise taxes, with the district covering costs through debt replacement and reserve funds. The estimated cost for phase two is $10 million to $11 million, with an estimated $15 million for phase three.