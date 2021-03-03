Moravia school district asks public to advocate for changes to proposed state budget

The Moravia Central Central School District is asking the public to advocate with the district against two elements of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed 2021-22 budget.

In a news release on Moravia's website, the district is asking people to reach out to their state representatives about two specific issues with the proposed budget, which was unveiled in January. The first is the proposal to reduce STAR reimbursements.

"(The) Governor’s proposal to eliminate the STAR reimbursements to school districts would equate to a revenue loss of $819,444 for our district leading to major programmatic cuts / reductions in the years ahead," the release said.

The school district also said that it is against the proposal to consolidate 11 different categories into the Service Aid category. The release said high needs school districts would be affected the most, adding that "statewide there will be a reduction of $693 million." That alteration would also further decrease stability and predictability in district revenues, the district said.