Moravia school district asks public to advocate for changes to proposed state budget

The Moravia Central Central School District is asking the public to advocate with the district against two elements of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed 2021-22 budget.
In a news release on Moravia's website, the district is asking people to reach out to their state representatives about two specific issues with the proposed budget, which was unveiled in January. The first is the proposal to reduce STAR reimbursements.
"(The) Governor’s proposal to eliminate the STAR reimbursements to school districts would equate to a revenue loss of $819,444 for our district leading to major programmatic cuts / reductions in the years ahead," the release said.
The school district also said that it is against the proposal to consolidate 11 different categories into the Service Aid category. The release said high needs school districts would be affected the most, adding that "statewide there will be a reduction of $693 million." That alteration would also further decrease stability and predictability in district revenues, the district said.
"Districts have been able to anticipate reimbursement for transportation, BOCES, charter school, and instructional materials cost, but that would end with this proposal," the release said.
Moravia added that it recommends utilizing anticipated additional aid from the federal government to prevent these cuts and to make sure every school district has the resources to offset "exceptional costs" prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist students in recovering from learning losses.
Under Cuomo's proposed budget, Moravia would be one of three Cayuga County-area districts to see reductions in state aid, along with Auburn and Union Springs. Moravia's aid would go from $15,411,564 in the 2020-21 school year to $15,360,374 in the upcoming 2021-22 year. The Auburn district routinely argues for additional funding, as officials there have said for years that the state has failed to give Auburn its fair share of funding and wealthier districts receive more in aid.
Moravia's news release listed ways people can advocate, saying phone calls are the best way to contact representatives. The release also suggests reaching representatives through social media or writing a letter. For the latter, the release includes two separate links from the New York State School Boards Association, one on 2021 state budget advocacy and the other on advocacy for federal stimulus action this year.