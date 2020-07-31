Moravia school district plans for morning and afternoon in-school sessions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schedules for Moravia Central School District students are set to differ depending on their grade, with some students coming to school or either in the morning or afternoon.

The district's reopening plan for the fall is now available on the district's website. According to the schedule, as shown in a presentation on the website, UPK to fifth-grade students will be in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in the morning in the "blue group" in the afternoon in the"'silver group" on the same days. All students, regardless of grade, are set to learn remotely on Wednesdays.

For all days except Wednesday, blue group students will be on campus in the morning and will do activities assigned by their teacher remotely in the afternoon. The sample schedule for blue group students in the presentation includes 7:45-10:15 a.m. for in-person work. Those in the silver group will have online work in the morning and will be at district facilities in the afternoon for every school day but Wednesday. The presentation's sample schedule for the silver group includes students receiving in-person education 12:15-2:45 p.m.