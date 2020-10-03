Moravia school district plans student schedule changes

The Moravia Central School District will alter schedules later in the month to increase student/teacher interactions.
The changes will take effect Oct. 19, according to an announcement posted on the district website.
On that date, in-person morning sessions for elementary students will end 15 minutes later at 10:30 a.m., while afternoon sessions will begin 15 minutes earlier at noon.
At the middle-high school, all learning for all students will become synchronous, meaning students will be receiving instruction at the same, whether in-person or online. The structure for the days when students attend in-person classes and when they learn online is not changing.
Under Moravia's school reopening plan, UPK to fifth-grade students are in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with one group attending in-person classes in the morning and another going in-person durning the afternoon. All students learn remotely on Wednesdays regardless of grade.
For the middle-high school, students were split into two groups, with one at school in person Mondays and Thursdays and learning remotely Tuesdays and Fridays, while the other group would be at school Tuesdays and Fridays and get remote instruction on Mondays and Thursdays. "On their remote days, they will now be expected to follow their current bell schedule, log in and attend their classes virtually from home," the announcement said.
The district said the Oct. 19 changes would further the goal of maximizing interaction between teachers and students amid the COVID-19 limitations.
"From the moment the district was allowed to reopen, we have remained committed to the goal of balancing safety and academic programming," the news release said. "The feedback that we heard from you during the months from March to June, when our students were remote only, was that there was a need to increase student engagement and teacher interactions in a more structured format. In our effort to dramatically increase student participation, engagement, and achievement for the 2020-2021 school year, we are continuously analyzing and reassessing our instructional model."
The announcement also included a link to a parent survey for gathering additional feedback.
"We know these moves will further our objective to increase student-teacher interactions," the district said. "This path to increase student engagement is not void of hurdles that we will need to creatively problem solve."
