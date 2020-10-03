Moravia school district plans student schedule changes

The Moravia Central School District will alter schedules later in the month to increase student/teacher interactions.

The changes will take effect Oct. 19, according to an announcement posted on the district website.

On that date, in-person morning sessions for elementary students will end 15 minutes later at 10:30 a.m., while afternoon sessions will begin 15 minutes earlier at noon.

At the middle-high school, all learning for all students will become synchronous, meaning students will be receiving instruction at the same, whether in-person or online. The structure for the days when students attend in-person classes and when they learn online is not changing.

Under Moravia's school reopening plan, UPK to fifth-grade students are in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with one group attending in-person classes in the morning and another going in-person durning the afternoon. All students learn remotely on Wednesdays regardless of grade.