Moravia school district shifts to remote classes through holiday break

The Moravia Central School District is now using a remote-only instruction model through the holiday break.

In a letter to families Thursday, Superintendent John Birmingham said the district was told by one of its transportation department staff that they tested positive for COVID-19. After contacting the Cayuga County Health Department, many other Moravia employees have been been asked to quarantine.

Due to an anticipated staff shortage and in order to avoid "another possible large number of student quarantine cases that would affect holiday family plans," Birmingham said, every student will be doing online-only learning through Dec. 23, the last day prior to holiday break.

As of early Friday afternoon, every district but two in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES has publicly posted plans on their websites to go remote-only for students Dec. 21-23 due to COVID-19 concerns. Southern Cayuga and Weedsport are the exceptions.

Of the remaining districts who have announced their transition, two — Skaneateles and Auburn — are planning to not resume in-person classes until mid-January. The rest, which also includes Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person learning the week after New Year's Day.