Moravia teacher, former 'Jeopardy!' champion, remembers Alex Trebek

Like so many "Jeopardy!" contestants, Justin Vossler didn't spend a lot of time with the trivia show's host, Alex Trebek. But that brief opportunity to share the stage with a television icon was the experience of a lifetime.
Trebek, who hosted "Jeopardy!" for 36 years and continued in that role after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, died Sunday. He was 80.
Vossler, a Moravia High School teacher, was a five-time "Jeopardy!" champion in 2017. He returned to the show later that year for the tournament of champions.
Because of the production schedule, there wasn't a lot of time for the contestants to spend with Trebek. Vossler said that their interactions with the legendary host were largely limited to what viewers see on their TV screens.
There were brief conversations during and after the taping. But what Vossler remembers most is how Trebek would help contestants relax during the nerve-racking experience.
"It's pretty daunting and intimidating," Vossler said. "I think he did a great job of breaking that up and making you feel comfortable."
One exchange Vossler recalls actually came after he was eliminated from the tournament of champions. The correct response to the Final Jeopardy answer was the George Cross, an award given for civilian bravery in the United Kingdom. But he wrote "George's Cross," which was ruled to be incorrect, and he narrowly missed his chance to continue in the tournament.
After the game, Trebek shook all the contestants' hands and had a conversation with them. According to Vossler, they talked about the George Cross and other historical facts.
"He was somebody that was genuinely interested and valued learning and was eager to participate in a discussion like that where he stood to potentially learn something new," he said.
As a lifelong "Jeopardy!" fan, Vossler says Trebek found the right balance as a host who wasn't afraid to show his personality while allowing the contestants to be the focus of the game. He didn't prop up the players, he said, but he also didn't overshadow them.
Because of his experience as a former "Jeopardy" champion, Vossler has had conversations with other contestants. One of the topics that came up after Trebek's cancer diagnosis was that, for many, their photo with the longtime host is a "prized possession."
Each contestant, including Vossler, posed for a photo with Trebek during their taping.
"Outside of what was aired, we didn't spend any time with him," he said. "But in the brief conversations that we get, everybody thinks of him so highly. He played such an important role in people's lives. For so many people, the chance to meet Alex Trebek was the absolute best."
