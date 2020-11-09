Moravia teacher, former 'Jeopardy!' champion, remembers Alex Trebek

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One exchange Vossler recalls actually came after he was eliminated from the tournament of champions. The correct response to the Final Jeopardy answer was the George Cross, an award given for civilian bravery in the United Kingdom. But he wrote "George's Cross," which was ruled to be incorrect, and he narrowly missed his chance to continue in the tournament.

After the game, Trebek shook all the contestants' hands and had a conversation with them. According to Vossler, they talked about the George Cross and other historical facts.

"He was somebody that was genuinely interested and valued learning and was eager to participate in a discussion like that where he stood to potentially learn something new," he said.

As a lifelong "Jeopardy!" fan, Vossler says Trebek found the right balance as a host who wasn't afraid to show his personality while allowing the contestants to be the focus of the game. He didn't prop up the players, he said, but he also didn't overshadow them.

Because of his experience as a former "Jeopardy" champion, Vossler has had conversations with other contestants. One of the topics that came up after Trebek's cancer diagnosis was that, for many, their photo with the longtime host is a "prized possession."