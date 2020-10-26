Moravia to go online-only Tuesday for upper grades after COVID-19 case

The Moravia Central School District will go to an online-only format in its middle/high school Tuesday following notification that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

District Superintendent John Birmingham announced the change in a letter posted to the district's website. Birmingham said the Cayuga County Health Department notified the district Monday afternoon about a middle school student's positive COVID-19 test, and the district has been working with the health department on contact tracing efforts.

As a result, students in sixth through 12 grades will have fully remote learning on Tuesday. The middle/high school building will be closed to students, and teachers and staff will report to work on remote instruction from classrooms, Birmingham said.

The district will use the time to fully sanitize and clean the building, with the plan to resume in-person instruction on Thursday. Wednesdays have been fully remote days under the district's reopening plan.

Birmingham also said that sports and extra-curricular activities are canceled for the rest of the week, but the screening of the high school drama club's production at the Moravia Fairgrounds is still on for 7 p.m. Friday.

