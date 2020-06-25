Moravia woman gets felony identity theft conviction swapped for misdemeanor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — A Moravia woman who served prison time for identity theft and felony marijuana possession was in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Theresa Estebanez, 37, of 6470 Frazier Road, was on probation in October 2018 for her involvement in a meth lab when Probation Officer Nick Flanigan said a large quantity of marijuana and marijuana plants were found inside of her home.

Estebanez was also accused of defrauding an individual by using their Social Security number to obtain services totaling $3,827 from New York State Gas and Electric between July 2016 and June 2018.

She pleaded guilty Dec. 6, 2018 to first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class C felony, and first-degree identity theft, a class D felony. She was then sentenced to two concurrent terms of incarceration, 2.5 years in prison for marijuana possession and two to four years in prison for identity theft, with a shock camp order.