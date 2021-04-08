Moravia ZBA hears arguments in proposal to move food pantry to former school

MORAVIA — Whether a food pantry operating in the former Moravia High School building counts as a community center is the question before the village Zoning Board of Appeals, which held a hearing on the matter Thursday night.
Gary Debele, the owner of the property at 48 Church St., wants to lease a space there to the Moravia Hope Pantry. He applied for a building and zoning permit in July 2020. Later that month, J. Patrick Doyle, the village's code enforcement officer, denied the permit, saying that Debele leasing the space "is considered a business for private gain" and therefore illegal because the building is in a residential zone.
In October, the ZBA rejected Doyle's denial, adding that only the proposed use of the space — not the fact of its leasing — is relevant to ascertaining if it should be permitted. Debele's application then went back to the village's code enforcement office. The use proposal was again denied, with the code enforcement officer ruling that a food pantry did not meet the criteria of a "community center" exception in the village zoning law.
Debele, who also owns OmniTech Computing in the village, purchased the Church Street spot in 2017. Classes haven't been hosted in the building since the 1960s, and it later held a hardware store, a snowmobile repair shop and an art center. In 2018, he asked the ZBA to review the village's determination that the property is zoned residential. Given its previous uses, Debele believed the site could be used for commercial purposes when he bought it.
The village code enforcement officer at the time told him as much, but Doyle, that officer's successor, made the opposite determination, which was backed up by the ZBA in June of that year. The board said the property did not satisfy a nonconforming use clause in the village's local law, which allows any continuing lawful uses from before the law's passage, regardless of zoning.
During summer 2020, Debele applied for a permit to use 1,300-square-foot space within the old school building as the Moravia Hope Pantry's new location. That would come to about 7% of the building.
Debele said after the hearing Thursday that he wanted to get a ruling from the board on whether or not the community center definition, as written in the village of Moravia's zoning laws, applies to the food pantry if it was moved into the Church Street building. Near the end of the meeting, ZBA members approved a motion to hold a meeting on May 27 to come up with a resolution on the matter.
At the start of Thursday meeting, board chairperson Linda Arcangeli told the audience of around 25 people assembled at the Moravia Fire Department building for the hearing that it would proceed like a court trial, with evidence and witnesses.
Over the course of separate lines of questioning to Debele and Doyle, Carl DePalma, Debele's attorney, argued that the food pantry had educational and community value through different classes and events that were held at its former location before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It wasn't just a place where food was stored and distributed, he argued.
DePalma also noted the pantry is operating out of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, which is in the same residential area and street as the old school building. Doyle he said the pantry was operating out of the church, but hadn't received any applications regarding that or issued any permits, but noted that he knew the pantry was working at two temporary locations. DePalma asked if Doyle believed he should investigate that when he heard about it, Doyle said "I knew they were temporary locations" and he hadn't received any complaints.
DePalma asked Doyle if there had been any complaints about the pantry to his knowledge, to which Doyle said no. DePalma then asked, "Why is it that you wouldn't have to uniformly apply the code to the church as well as Mr. Debele?"
Doyle said "I basically do apply it uniformly" and added that now that "I have a specific address I'll have to look into that and determine if it's in compliance or a violation."
Regarding the former school building determination, Doyle said "the principal use/activity of a food pantry is the collection, storage and distribution of food. Hence, I looked at our table of uses to find a use that coincided with the food pantry's principal use, and it falls within" wholesale storage warehouse and a delivery and distribution center. Doyle also cited Merriam-Webster's definition of a food pantry.
The food pantry's president, Barbara Adams, argued that the proper definition for a food pantry is not in the zoning code.
"That needs to be amended, because I think when these were drawn, food pantries were not as prevalent as they are now, and so there is no real definition that covers what we do," she said.
Adams and other speakers said they felt the pantry has educational and community uses in addition to their food services.
Charles Marangola, the village's attorney, also spoke. He said he supports the food pantry but the law just doesn't allow it in the old school building.
"Unfortunately, we're not here tonight to discuss the merits of the food pantry and their philanthropic pursuits, which are great, and we all know that," he said. "We're here to discuss the law, and we're here to discuss the land use and how it applies to Mr. Debele's application. And I'm saying that sincerely because I feel bad that there's nothing here, I don't know where else we could put this food pantry and give you a home. I haven't thought of it long enough, quite frankly."
Marangola argued that the pantry did not fit the definition of a community center under the village's zoning laws, saying that definition included it being a "educational or recreation center or other similar facility." He argued that the pantry may perhaps "have an educational piece" but it's primary function is to store and distribute food.
He also brought up the pantry being in a residential area with single-family homes, with deliveries coming in and people being lined up to get the food.
"That's not really what a residential area's supposed to be all about," Marangola said.
After Marangola finished, Cindy Goeller spoke from the audience, saying as a resident of the affected neighborhood, she supports having the pantry operate there.
"I would be honored to have that parcel of land serve as a center for all of us to come together as a community to meet each other's needs," she said. "As someone who has worked at a food pantry and a community center in multiple locations and as a current resident of that neighborhood, I would be honored to have that parcel of land set aside for the Hope Pantry."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.