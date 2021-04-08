Moravia ZBA hears arguments in proposal to move food pantry to former school

Over the course of separate lines of questioning to Debele and Doyle, Carl DePalma, Debele's attorney, argued that the food pantry had educational and community value through different classes and events that were held at its former location before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It wasn't just a place where food was stored and distributed, he argued.

DePalma also noted the pantry is operating out of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, which is in the same residential area and street as the old school building. Doyle he said the pantry was operating out of the church, but hadn't received any applications regarding that or issued any permits, but noted that he knew the pantry was working at two temporary locations. DePalma asked if Doyle believed he should investigate that when he heard about it, Doyle said "I knew they were temporary locations" and he hadn't received any complaints.

DePalma asked Doyle if there had been any complaints about the pantry to his knowledge, to which Doyle said no. DePalma then asked, "Why is it that you wouldn't have to uniformly apply the code to the church as well as Mr. Debele?"

Doyle said "I basically do apply it uniformly" and added that now that "I have a specific address I'll have to look into that and determine if it's in compliance or a violation."