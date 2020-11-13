Moravia's upper grades expected to resume in-person classes next week

The Moravia Central School District's middle school/high school students shifted to remote-only instruction for two days this week following a positive COVID-19 case, but in-person classes are set to resume Monday.

The district was notified Nov. 11 of a BOCES staff member who works in the middle school/high school building that tested positive for the virus, according to a letter to families from district Superintendent John Birmingham. All sixth through 12th grade students were shifted to online-only education Thursday and Friday.

The district's facilities team was set to clean and sanitize the building, Birmingham said, with students returning to the school Monday.

"The district is following our contact tracing protocols and we are personally calling all of those individuals that may have been exposed asking them to self-quarantine until we hear officially from the Cayuga County Health Department on how to proceed," Birmingham said.

Faculty and staff in the middle school/high school building were set to report to work remotely from their classrooms, Birmingham continued, with all sports and extracurricular activities cancelled for the remainder of that week.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.