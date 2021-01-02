More Cayuga County-area districts push back in-person learning after holiday break

Additional Cayuga County-area school districts said they will not be sending students back to school for in-person instruction after the holiday break ends this weekend.

In a Dec. 30 letter to families, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said in-person learning will be delayed there until at least Friday, Jan. 8, due to the high percentage of Cayuga County's population at the time having COVID-19 or being under quarantine because of a contact with person with the virus. Birmingham noted the district fears that number will likely increase after the break.

Birmingham said five days following each holiday should give a strong indication on the effect family celebrations will have on the virus' spread. He added that the data will help inform how the district can proceed from there, and that he hopes people are following the guidance of public health officials but "we must plan according to information at hand."