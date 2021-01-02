More Cayuga County-area districts push back in-person learning after holiday break

Additional Cayuga County-area school districts said they will not be sending students back to school for in-person instruction after the holiday break ends this weekend.
In a Dec. 30 letter to families, Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said in-person learning will be delayed there until at least Friday, Jan. 8, due to the high percentage of Cayuga County's population at the time having COVID-19 or being under quarantine because of a contact with person with the virus. Birmingham noted the district fears that number will likely increase after the break.
Birmingham said five days following each holiday should give a strong indication on the effect family celebrations will have on the virus' spread. He added that the data will help inform how the district can proceed from there, and that he hopes people are following the guidance of public health officials but "we must plan according to information at hand."
The letter also said the district has created the infrastructure to voluntarily hold rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students with the county's help. When Moravia returns to in-person education, the district will resume its volunteer testing program, which Birmingham said had already identified asymptomatic people with COVID-19. He said protecting the health and safety of students, staff and faculty is still the district's main concern.
"With the New Year approaching and a vaccine on the horizon, we have reasons to be optimistic, Birmingham said. "Our responses to the pandemic over the next few weeks will be crucial to returning to in-person instruction."
In addition to Moravia's announced change, the Southern Cayuga Central School district said in a Dec. 31 post on its Twitter page that the district will be remote-only on Monday, Jan. 4, but in-person instruction will resume on Jan. 5.
The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio announced on the district's website that Jan. 4 will be a Superintendent's Conference Day for the district. From 9 a.m.-3p.m. on that same day, Onondaga County will conduct asymptomatic testing at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
Several Cayuga County-area districts had previously announced a delay to in-person education after the break.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District and Skaneateles Central School District both announced earlier in December that their respective schools will be under a remote-only education model until mid-January, and Port Byron Central School District said earlier this week that it will use remote-only learning in the first full week of January.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.