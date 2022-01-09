More Cayuga County-area municipalities 'opt out' of marijuana businesses

Now that the Dec. 31 deadline for "opting out" of select marijuana businesses has passed, the decisions of almost all municipalities in the Cayuga County area are known.

According to The Citizen's reporting and a tracker maintained by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, the decisions of all but two area municipalities — the towns of Sempronius and Throop — can be confirmed at this time. Emails and voice messages left with officials from those towns by The Citizen this week were not returned.

Recent confirmations include the towns of Venice and Scipio, and the village of Jordan. All three "opted out," or passed local laws prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites.

Venice Supervisor Stefan McGonagle, Scipio Supervisor Gary Mutchler and Jordan Mayor Casey Brim told The Citizen they made their decisions based on a combination of feedback from residents and concerns that the state has yet to issue final regulations for marijuana businesses. Venice residents who attended board meetings unanimously supported opting out, McGonagle said. Scipio residents at a Dec. 8 public hearing said they believe marijuana is addictive and a "gateway drug," Mutchler said. Jordan held a public hearing, Brim said, but no one attended.

As Mutchler noted, municipalities could only opt out before Dec. 31. But they can opt back into allowing marijuana businesses at any time by repealing their local laws. Additionally, residents of a municipality that opts out have 45 days before the local law takes effect to petition for a permissive referendum that would put the law up for a public vote at a special election.

Municipalities cannot opt out of allowing marijuana use, limited possession and, eventually, limited home growth and other businesses, such as cultivation and processing.

The Citizen has also recently confirmed that the town of Montezuma decided not to opt out. The town joins the city of Auburn, the towns of Aurelius, Moravia, Owasco, Sterling and Victory, and the village of Cayuga on the list of local municipalities that will allow marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites to open inside their borders.

The list of local municipalities that have opted out is longer. There, Venice, Scipio and Jordan join the towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Elbridge, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, Ledyard, Locke, Mentz, Niles, Scipio, Sennett, Springport and Summerhill, and the villages of Aurora, Cato, Elbridge, Fair Haven, Moravia, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Union Springs and Weedsport.

Union Springs opted out with a caveat, rezoning the part of the village containing Cayuga Nation business Lakeside Trading so marijuana sales could take place there. The nation has begun sales there already. The town of Skaneateles is the only municipality in the area to split its decision, opting out of consumption sites but allowing dispensaries to open there.

According to a recent Q&A with Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board created by the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed by New York state in March, marijuana dispensaries should be licensed to operate by summer of 2023. Delays in appointments to the board pushed the date back from its original plan of April 2022.

The regulations that gave municipalities pause about opting in should be finalized in the first quarter of this year, Wright added.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.