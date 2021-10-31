More Cayuga County municipalities 'opt out' of marijuana sales; one says it won't

As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches for municipalities to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuana law, several in the Cayuga County area are choosing to do so.

The village of Aurora and the town of Fleming recently joined the towns of Springport and Brutus on the list of area municipalities that have passed local laws prohibiting marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites from being licensed to operate there. Municipalities cannot opt out of any other parts of the state law, including the use, possession and home growth of marijuana.

Additional municipalities have drafted local laws, but not yet passed them. The town of Locke and villages of Cato and Fair Haven recently joined the village of Union Springs on that list. Those three municipalities had their drafts reviewed by the county's General Municipal Law committee at its Oct. 21 meeting. The committee found no intermunicipal impact, clearing the way for the laws' passage.

Most local municipalities with significant commercial areas have yet to make a decision, including the city of Auburn, the town and village of Skaneateles, and the town of Aurelius. The Skaneateles Town Board, which has received and read several letters at recent meetings calling for it to opt out, has scheduled a second public hearing on the matter at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, on Zoom.

Meanwhile, one municipality with a significant commercial area has become one of, if not the first in the Cayuga County area to say that it won't opt out: the town of Sennett. Municipalities that choose not to opt out can simply do nothing, as the state law will permit the licensing of marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites by default when that process begins sometime after April 1, 2022.

A representative of the Sennett Town Board told The Citizen that it decided not to opt out because it believes the city of Auburn, with whom Sennett shares the commercial strip of Grant Avenue, won't opt out either. That positions the town to collect tax revenue at a rate of 3% from sales at any dispensaries or consumption sites that open there, with an additional 1% going to the county.

While municipalities can only opt out of allowing dispensaries and consumption sites before Dec. 31, the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act lets them opt back in at any time afterward.

Residents who object to their municipality's decision to opt out also have 45 days before the local law takes effect to petition for a permissive referendum that would put the law up for a public vote. At least 10% of the municipality's residents who voted in the last governor's election (2018) would have to sign the petition. It would then be filed with the clerk in order to call for a special election.

However, the new state law does not provide further details about the operation of dispensaries and consumption sites. Those will be finalized by the state's Cannabis Control Board, which only held its first meeting Oct. 5 due to delays in the appointment of its officers. Without those details, like how close two dispensaries can be located, the village of Aurora decided to opt out.

"We just thought we'd wait and see what happens," Aurora Mayor Bonnie Apgar Bennett told The Citizen. "It just seemed to make sense, until we have a little more information."

The village passed its local law at the Sept. 15 meeting of its board of trustees. Bennett said the board held a public hearing on the law but, to her surprise, received no feedback. Other factors in the decision included the scarcity of parking and commercial spaces in the lakeside village. Bennett said the presence of Wells College there had no bearing on the board's decision.

The town of Fleming passed its local law, 4-0, at its Sept. 13 board meeting. Locke Town Clerk Melanie Funk said its board will discuss its local law at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. A representative of the village of Cato could not be immediately reached for comment by The Citizen, and no recent meeting agendas or minutes are available from the village's website.

The Fair Haven Board of Trustees discussed opting out at a special meeting on Aug. 25. According to minutes from the meeting, the trustees shared the Aurora board's questions about the details of dispensary and consumption site operations. Those questions included the number of marijuana businesses the state will license and, given the value of the product, the security they'll require.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

