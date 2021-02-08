More COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County long-term care facilities than previously known

The COVID-19 death toll in Cayuga County's adult care facilities and nursing homes is higher than previously known after the state Department of Health released more fatality data over the weekend.

The state health department's COVID-19 tracker reveals 60 Cayuga County nursing home residents died of COVID-19 — 57 were residents at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, while the other three lived at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Before the update from the state, there were 50 confirmed deaths in local nursing homes — 48 at The Commons and two at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. But the figures didn't include residents who were transferred to hospitals before they died.

According to the state tracker, nine residents at The Commons were moved to hospitals prior to their deaths. One resident at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was hospitalized when they died.

The new data also includes COVID-19 deaths for adult care and assisted living facilities. Three residents of Auburn adult care facilities — two at Westminster Manor and one at Northbrook Heights — died of COVID-19. The three residents were in the hospital at the time of their deaths.