More COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County long-term care facilities than previously known

The COVID-19 death toll in Cayuga County's adult care facilities and nursing homes is higher than previously known after the state Department of Health released more fatality data over the weekend.
The state health department's COVID-19 tracker reveals 60 Cayuga County nursing home residents died of COVID-19 — 57 were residents at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, while the other three lived at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Before the update from the state, there were 50 confirmed deaths in local nursing homes — 48 at The Commons and two at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. But the figures didn't include residents who were transferred to hospitals before they died.
According to the state tracker, nine residents at The Commons were moved to hospitals prior to their deaths. One resident at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was hospitalized when they died.
The new data also includes COVID-19 deaths for adult care and assisted living facilities. Three residents of Auburn adult care facilities — two at Westminster Manor and one at Northbrook Heights — died of COVID-19. The three residents were in the hospital at the time of their deaths.
The actual tally shows how COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities contributed to the rising death toll in Cayuga County. The 63 residents of adult care facilities and nursing homes account for three-quarters of the virus-related deaths (83) in the county. There were 73 deaths in December and January, which was the worst period of the pandemic. The county had more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 62 days.
The state Department of Health has faced pressure to share a complete count of how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19. Until last weekend, the department didn't include residents who died outside of the facility in its count. A report released by state Attorney General Letitia James estimated that the state undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by 50%.
Hours after James released her report, the product of an eight-month investigation, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement that included, for the first time, a count of how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 outside of the facilities.
But that fatality data wasn't included in the state's COVID-19 tracker until one week later. Over the weekend, the state added three different spreadsheets: COVID-19 deaths involving nursing home residents, assisted living residents and residents of other adult care facilities.
As of Monday, the state's COVID-19 death toll includes 13,235 nursing home residents, 947 adult care facility residents and 796 assisted living center residents. The 14,978 deaths among the state's most vulnerable population accounts for 41% of all virus-related fatalities in New York.
