More COVID-19 testing puts Cayuga County, CNY closer to reopening

The health department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 12 people in mandatory isolation because they recently tested positive for the virus. Seventeen others are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.

Fifty-one of the 64 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county have been discharged from mandatory isolation and recovered. One death, a man in his 40s who worked on a dairy farm, has been reported.

In Onondaga County, officials reported 63 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the year-to-date total there to 1,488. That county also reported three more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 83.

Active cases continue to increase in Onondaga County as testing volume ramped up. Active cases through Tuesday stood at 647, the highest mark so far and a net gain of 47 from Tuesday. Active case volume has been climbing steadily in Onondaga County since April 24, when it dipped to 236.

Among other counties that surround Cayuga, Wayne County reported three news to bring its year-to-date total up to 86, Cortland County had two news cases for a total of 38 and Tompkins added one to bring its total to 137. Oswego (74 cases) and Seneca (37) reported no new cases on Wednesday.