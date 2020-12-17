More than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases at two state prisons in Cayuga County

With outbreaks at both state prisons in Cayuga County, the total number of confirmed cases has topped the century mark.
Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, has 98 total cases among its incarcerated population. Thirty-one are active cases. There have been 15 new cases in one week.
There has been a similar uptick at Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison. The number of cases involving incarcerated individuals rose from two on Dec. 10 to 16 on Wednesday. There are 15 active cases at the prison, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The outbreaks have been affecting employees and incarcerated individuals at the two prisons. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents corrections officers at state prisons, hasn't released new numbers. But last week, the union reported that at least 179 officers at Auburn Correctional Facility either tested positive for the virus or were quarantined due to contact with a confirmed case.
The Cayuga County Health Department has said there are employees at Cayuga Correctional Facility who have tested positive for the virus, but the number is unknown. While DOCCS releases facility-level data for inmate cases, it doesn't do the same for employee cases due to security concerns.
DOCCS has suspended visitation at both prisons due to the outbreaks. The department announced this week that it has suspended the intake of individuals from county jails to state correctional facilities. That decision will be reviewed in 30 days.
Auburn and Cayuga aren't the only correctional facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Attica Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in western New York, is up to 101 cases, passing Cayuga and tying Shawangunk for the fifth-highest total in the DOCCS system. Attica is the sixth prison with at least 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in the Southern Tier has the most confirmed cases (605).
DOCCS also reported the death of an incarcerated individual at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. It's the 19th COVID-19 death among the state's incarcerated population. Six DOCCS employees and four parolees have died after contracting the virus.
Over a five-day period, there have been 236 more staff cases and 219 more cases among the incarcerated population in New York state prisons. Since the pandemic began, 2,405 employees and 2,259 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for the virus.
There are 452 active cases involving incarcerated individuals, which is the most since the end of October when there was an outbreak at Elmira and Greene correctional facilities.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
