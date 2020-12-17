More than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases at two state prisons in Cayuga County

DOCCS has suspended visitation at both prisons due to the outbreaks. The department announced this week that it has suspended the intake of individuals from county jails to state correctional facilities. That decision will be reviewed in 30 days.

Auburn and Cayuga aren't the only correctional facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. Attica Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in western New York, is up to 101 cases, passing Cayuga and tying Shawangunk for the fifth-highest total in the DOCCS system. Attica is the sixth prison with at least 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in the Southern Tier has the most confirmed cases (605).

DOCCS also reported the death of an incarcerated individual at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. It's the 19th COVID-19 death among the state's incarcerated population. Six DOCCS employees and four parolees have died after contracting the virus.

Over a five-day period, there have been 236 more staff cases and 219 more cases among the incarcerated population in New York state prisons. Since the pandemic began, 2,405 employees and 2,259 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for the virus.

There are 452 active cases involving incarcerated individuals, which is the most since the end of October when there was an outbreak at Elmira and Greene correctional facilities.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.