More than 120 Auburn Correctional Facility officers affected by COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at Auburn Correctional Facility is affecting more than 120 corrections officers who have either tested positive for the virus or quarantined due to contact with a confirmed case.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers at Auburn and the other 51 state prisons, confirmed Monday that there is an outbreak at that maximum-security prison. The total number of positive cases wasn't provided, but the organization said there is one officer who is hospitalized and in an intensive care unit. The officer's condition is improving, according to the union.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees New York prisons, doesn't release facility-level data on employee cases. But there has been an uptick in the total number of employee cases within the department. The number of staff cases rose by 241, from 1,720 to 1,961, over a nine-day period.

There are at least two active COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population at the prison, according to DOCCS. One of the cases was first reported last week.