More than 2,300 ticketed in work zone speeding crackdown on New York highways

A statewide crackdown on speeding and other violations in work zones resulted in more than 2,300 drivers being ticketed.

The New York State Police, state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority said that state police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record number of tickets during 2021’s Operation Hardhat, a joint initiative that seeks to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations along state highways.

According to a news release, a total of 2,336 tickets were issued during the details this year, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets set during 2020.

Under Operation Hardhat, police officers are present within work zones — dressed as highway maintenance workers – to identify motorists who are distracted by electronic devices while driving, disobey flagging personnel, speeding or violating the state’s Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

Of the 2,336 tickets issued during 2021, 2,201 were issued by the state police, a significant increase from the 1,803 issued by troopers in 2020. Another 135 tickets were issued by local law enforcement agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Utica Police Department and the NYPD.

Tickets issued in 2021 included the following violations included:

• Speeding – 855

• Cell Phone – 434

• Seat belts – 254

• Failure to move over – 167

• Failure to obey flagger – 1

• Failure to obey traffic control device – 4

• Other violations – 621

"We are committed to making sure our roadways are safe, not only for those who travel them, but also for those who work on them," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a news release. "Each day, law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe. It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated."

In September, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that authorized a pilot program to establish automated speed violation monitoring systems in work zones. These photo devices will be used to effectively monitor and penalize work zone violations, police said, further supporting initiatives like Operation Hardhat.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

