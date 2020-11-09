 Skip to main content
More than 600 Cayuga County residents in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
COVID-19

More than 600 Cayuga County residents in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Virus Outbreak CDC Aerosol

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Cayuga County has more residents in quarantine than at any other point of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, there are 627 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required when an individual has direct contact with a positive case. There were 368 residents quarantined on Friday. 

The number of residents in mandatory quarantine has increased since early October. On Oct. 9, there were 159 people in quarantine. That number grew to 301 by Oct. 23. 

The increased number of people in quarantine is due to the continued growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases and the contacts linked to each case. The county reported 112 active cases on Monday, which is up from 92 three days ago. 

There were 36 new cases in three days, including 13 women, 11 men, seven teenagers and five children. Two of the children are students in the Weedsport school district. The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School was closed Monday because of three positive cases. 

Twenty-six of the 36 cases live outside of Auburn. There are 10 cases in the city. 

Seven Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department. 

Cayuga County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is up to 544. There have been 426 people discharged from mandatory isolation after their recovery from the illness. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

