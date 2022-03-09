More than a bus company: Centro eyes bike share, scooters for Auburn, CNY cities

Centro is planning to offer more than its bus services in Cayuga and three other central New York counties.

A request for proposals issued by the agency is the first step in partnering with a business that offers bike share and scooter services. According to a legal notice announcing the request, Centro set a March 24 deadline for proposals.

Centro CEO Brian Schultz told The Citizen on Tuesday that it's part of a plan to rebrand and transform into a mobility company. That vision includes bus rapid transit in Syracuse, on-demand service in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida and Oswego counties, and a redesign of its transit system.

With the bike share and scooter service, Centro hopes to attract users who can't get to their destination using the existing bus routes.

"We might not be able to run bus service in a particular area because running a 40-foot bus versus putting a bike or scooter there would be totally different," Schultz said. "That's the exact population that we're trying to reach — places where we might not be able to run fixed-route service but yet we could help people with their mobility on bike or scooter share."

One area Schultz said they hope to target with the bike shares and scooters is college campuses. Providing the bikes and scooters could help students who need to get to the grocery store or a department store, he said.

Centro plans to roll out the bike shares and scooters this summer, beginning with Onondaga County and then Cayuga, Oneida and Oswego counties will follow.

One challenge, according to Schultz, is where to locate the bike and scooter shares within the cities.

"If the city of Syracuse wanted to do this or the city of Auburn wanted to do this, they can put the bike corrals wherever they want," he said. "We've got to go and meet with each of these locales and get their permission to put them there."

So far, there hasn't been any resistance from local leaders. Schultz said there has been "overwhelming support" for the plan.

Schultz said the winning provider will use census data to determine where the bike corrals should be located and how many bikes and scooters should be placed in Auburn and other cities. The number could vary — depending on population and density, some neighborhoods could have five or 10 bikes, others could have as many as 30.

"We want to help people get around," he added.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

