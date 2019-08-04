As local health and environmental officials predicted last week, the number of suspected harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake has increased significantly in the past several days.
According to the state's official online tool for showing reported blooms, 14 cases of suspected blooms are now active in the lake as of Sunday afternoon. Of those cases, six are classified as "large, localized" blooms, one is "widespread" and the rest are "small localized."
The suspicious category means DEC staff determined the reported conditions, which can include submitted photographs, fit the the description of a HAB, but laboratory testing has not yet been done to confirm whether they are HABs or contains toxins.
Recent heavy rains and high temperatures made for ideal conditions for the species of cyanobacteria that form HABs, so it was likely additional blooms would surface across the lake, Cayuga County Director of Public Health Kathleen Cuddy said on Thursday, when the season's first blooms showed up on the state map.
People should avoid contact with water where blooms are suspected, and they should keep pets away from it, too. Exposure to HABs can affect the nervous system or cause liver damage if consumed in high quantities, and for some, skin irritation can develop.
The blooms reported in the past week have not impacted the drinking water supply. The county health department has posted results from raw and treated water samples from the Owasco and Auburn water filtration plants, with no measurable toxins detected.
In July, water operators at the Auburn, Owasco and Wells College treatment plants begin visual surveillance for HABs. Raw, untreated water entering the plant is collected and filter, with the filter examined under a microscope for blue green algae particles, the specific kind that form HABs.
Should they find such particles, the Health Department then begins weekly samplings of both the raw and treated drinking water for microcystin toxins.
If toxins are found in the raw water, sampling will increase to twice a week, and three times a week, with additional sampling possible, if found in the drinking water.
In the event that toxins are detected at an amount greater than 0.3 micrograms per liter, the Health Department, in conjunction with the state, would issue a Do Not Drink Order.
Such an order will be sent out through the county's Reverse 911 system. Landlines are automatically enrolled, while cellhpones can be registered at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12642.
More information on HABs can be found at the health department's website at cayugacounty.us/742/Harmful-algal-blooms.