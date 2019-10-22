After a chainsaw accident severely damaged his left wrist, an Elbridge musician is facing an uncertain future. But he's not facing it alone.
A GoFundMe for guitarist Loren Barrigar has raised more than $48,000 in a little more than a day. The money will support Barrigar while he's unable to perform music, as he not only faces daily expenses but also providing for his three sons. Before the accident, Barrigar performed hundreds of shows a year, according to a news release.
The accident took place Oct. 1. Barrigar's chainsaw kicked back, wounding his left wrist. He also immediately noticed that his third and fourth fingers on his left hand were locked into place, and he couldn't feel or move them.
ELBRIDGE | He was inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame last year. He ju…
"I made my way to a nearby convenience store frantically searching for help," Barrigar said on the GoFundMe page. "This was the first moment in my life that I was actually afraid for my life."
Barrigar was admitted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. His wound was stitched and he was sent home, as physicians wanted to wait two weeks "for the injury to 'define' itself," Barrigar said.
You have free articles remaining.
"That's a very long time for a guitar player to wake up with fingers that don't work, to wait for answers," he said. "At the time I was in complete denial, thinking that the following day I would wake up and be able to play again."
On Oct. 18, Barrigar underwent exploratory surgery to determine the extent of the damage to his nerves and tendons. A section of his ulnar nerve was grafted, and one of the tendons was repaired. But Barrigar remains uncertain he'll be able to make a full recovery.
As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe for Barrigar has raised $48,403 from 551 donors. The campaign's goal is $75,000. Many commenters on the GoFundMe page have referenced Barrigar's long history of playing music in central New York and beyond, as well as his talents as a guitarist and his kindness as a person.
"Asking for help has never been one of my strong suits," Barrigar said. "I just never really wanted to bother anybody, but my family and friends have convinced me to accept help at this time and I'm not afraid to say that I could use it."
The GoFundMe for Barrigar is located at gf.me/v/c/2gn/loren-barrigar-could-use-your-help.