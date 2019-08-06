A fast-moving thunderstorm with strong winds and heavy rain has knocked out power in some areas of Cayuga County.
New York State Electric and Gas Corp. is reporting that 559 Cayuga County customers are without electricity as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Most of those outages are in the town of Brutus and village of Weedsport, with 430 customers affected. Other outages are scatted among Ledyard, Mentz and Throop.
Cayuga County emergency responders in the Weedsport/Port Byron corridor have been responding to multiple calls of trees and power lines down.
