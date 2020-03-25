More than 100 people tested for COVID-19 in Cayuga County

More than 100 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County, but there has been no change in the number of confirmed cases.

The county health department has received 106 test results, according to a situational update provided Wednesday. Three people tested positive for the virus. They are in mandatory isolation, but not hospitalized.

Thirty-four people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. Like the individuals who are isolated, anyone in quarantine is monitored by the health department.

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness. The symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness breath.

There are 30,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York — more than any other state. Over 3,800 people are hospitalized and 285 deaths have been reported.

In its news release, the health department said it has received calls from employees and employers asking what is considered an essential business or service. Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, businesses considered nonessential have been closed.