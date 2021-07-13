 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than two thousand residences lose power in Cayuga County
alert

More than two thousand residences lose power in Cayuga County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NYSEG logo
Provided

About 2,700 residences lost power Tuesday night after a strong line of thunderstorms came through Cayuga County.

According to Rochester Gas and Electric, more than 1,900 customers in the northern part of Cayuga County were without electricity. There were multiple reports of downed trees taking down utility wires. Almost 760 homes in Cato and 717 in Ira lost power.

In the Auburn area, there were more than 860 homes in the east end without power with more 375 in the city, 333 in the town of Sennett and 134 in the town of Owasco.

The estimated time of restoring power was around 1 a.m. 

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News