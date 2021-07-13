More than two thousand residences lose power in Cayuga County

About 2,700 residences lost power Tuesday night after a strong line of thunderstorms came through Cayuga County.

According to Rochester Gas and Electric, more than 1,900 customers in the northern part of Cayuga County were without electricity. There were multiple reports of downed trees taking down utility wires. Almost 760 homes in Cato and 717 in Ira lost power.

In the Auburn area, there were more than 860 homes in the east end without power with more 375 in the city, 333 in the town of Sennett and 134 in the town of Owasco.

The estimated time of restoring power was around 1 a.m.

