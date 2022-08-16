Mosquitoes in Onondaga County test positive for eastern equine encephalitis

The Onondaga County Health Department on Tuesday said that mosquitoes from a trap located on Route 298 in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The virus is a rare but serious disease that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. People over the age of 50 and younger than 15 are at the greatest risk of developing severe disease when infected.

Last week, the health department reported that a mosquito pool from a trap located at Taft Road in the town of Cicero tested positive for West Nile virus. Because a number of viruses can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, officials said in a news release that it is extremely important to use personal protection measures to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

The health department said that even though the mosquito counts in the county remain extremely low, this first positive finding of EEEV in mosquitoes serves as a reminder for all residents that this virus is present and to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites no matter where you live.

Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. The use of insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency is also recommended. Do not put the repellent directly onto children; put it on your hands and apply it to your child. Do not put insect repellent on your face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors.

It is also important to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by removing mosquito breeding grounds such as items that collect water.