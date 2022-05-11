Most Cayuga County COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated

Vaccinated Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19, but more than three-quarters of the county's 145 virus-related deaths were unvaccinated.

The Cayuga County Health Department released data on Friday breaking down the vaccination status of the individuals who died of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020. More than 62% of the deaths (89 of 145) were reported in an 11-month period from April 2020 through February 2021 before the vaccines were widely available. All but three of those deaths were unvaccinated.

There were no COVID deaths from April 2021 through July 2021, but a summer surge led to more fatalities. In August and September, there were 13 deaths — nine were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated.

As the increase in COVID cases continued into the fall and winter, there were additional deaths. From October through February, the county reported 36 deaths — 21 were either vaccinated but not boosted or vaccinated and boosted, while 15 were unvaccinated.

Dr. Philip Gioia, the Cayuga County Health Department's medical director, noted that overall COVID-19 deaths have decreased significantly since the vaccines, which received emergency use authorizations in December 2020, became widely available.

Gioia also addressed the deaths of vaccinated residents. While these individuals received the vaccine, there are other factors that could have contributed to the deaths. One is age. As of May 11, 136 of the county's 145 COVID deaths were age 60 or older. Nine were under age 60 — five in their 50s, three in their 40s and one in their 30s.

The health department hasn't disclosed each individual's vaccination status, but vaccination rates are higher among older age groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80.3% of county residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated. More than three-quarters of that age group (78.5%) have received at least one booster.

"In mid-to-late 2021 and 2022, we see more vaccinated individuals dying, since older and high-risk people are more likely to be vaccinated," Gioia said. "In national and international studies, older or high-risk individuals do better if vaccinated, but will still get sick and die more than younger or low-risk individuals.

He continued, "Younger and low-risk people have lower death rates and lower vaccine rates, but in larger-scale research studies, rates of death and disease in unvaccinated younger and low-risk people is still higher than if vaccinated."

In its news release, the health department added that with the emergence of new variants and the continued transmission of COVID-19, deaths "will continue to happen." But the agency pointed to January as an example of how vaccines are preventing large numbers of COVID deaths.

In January, there were 15 COVID deaths. One year before, in January 2021, there were 60. The spike in deaths last year was largely due to an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn.

The health department said the COVID-19 vaccines and staying up to date on booster shots "continues to provide the best defense against severe illness and death."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

