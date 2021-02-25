Most Cayuga County nursing homes won't resume visitation right away

While the new state guidance for nursing home visitation takes effect Friday, visitors won't be immediately entering most nursing homes in Cayuga County.
The three nursing homes in Auburn — Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Finger Lakes Center for Living and The Commons on St. Anthony — could resume visitation soon. But the facilities are either still dealing with COVID-19 cases or in the midst of planning to allow visitors.
In a Facebook post earlier this week, Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center responded to family members who have contacted the facility about visitation. But the nursing home explained that they can't host in-person visitation because of positive COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Under the existing guidance and the revised visitation policy, no visitors are permitted at nursing homes unless there have been no new COVID-19 cases for 14 days.
The new visitation guidance sets COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors. In counties with a seven-day rolling average positivity rate below 5%, testing is "strongly encouraged" but not mandated. Testing is required in counties with positivity rates between 5 and 10%. In those counties, a visitor must have a negative test result within 72 hours of their visit or nursing homes can use rapid tests to fulfill the requirement.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the state would give nursing homes rapid COVID-19 tests to help allow visitors in to see their family members.
Individuals who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could show proof of their completed vaccination to enter a facility. The second dose must have been administered between 14 and 90 days before the visit.
There are other key points in the state guidance, including a ban on visitation if a county's positivity rate is above 10%. For facilities that allow visitation, the number of visitors can't exceed 20% of the resident census.
The state will allow visitors in resident rooms or designated visiting areas at nursing homes. However, the guidance is clear that visitation in rooms should not be conducted unless the roommates are spouses.
Other Cayuga County nursing homes are preparing to allow visitors, but those plans haven't been finalized.
Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for Finger Lakes Center for Living, told The Citizen on Thursday that the COVID-19 response team at the nursing home and Auburn Community Hospital, which operates the facility, is reviewing the new guidance from the state Department of Health.
"Our No. 1 priority is always the health and safety of our residents," Chadderdon said. "The visitation plan will include COVID testing, visitor appointments, health screening and a designated visitor area in our facility. The team is currently refining the plan and will notify the families and employees over the next few days."
Julie Sheedy, the chief marketing and engagement officer for Loretto, which operates The Commons on St. Anthony, said they are hosting window visits for families and plan to schedule in-person visits beginning March 8.
"We are actively preparing for visitation under the new guidelines released earlier this week," Sheedy said.
Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia did not respond to a request for comment.
The continuation of visitation is a bright spot for family members and residents. Two of the nursing homes in Cayuga County — Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and The Commons on St. Anthony — dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks, which temporarily halted visitation.
It was nearly one year ago, in March 2020, that New York banned nursing home visitation. There was revised guidance issued over the summer, which allowed for limited visitation. But a surge in COVID-19 cases prevented visitation from occurring at many nursing homes across the state.
