Most Cayuga County nursing homes won't resume visitation right away

Individuals who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could show proof of their completed vaccination to enter a facility. The second dose must have been administered between 14 and 90 days before the visit.

There are other key points in the state guidance, including a ban on visitation if a county's positivity rate is above 10%. For facilities that allow visitation, the number of visitors can't exceed 20% of the resident census.

The state will allow visitors in resident rooms or designated visiting areas at nursing homes. However, the guidance is clear that visitation in rooms should not be conducted unless the roommates are spouses.

Other Cayuga County nursing homes are preparing to allow visitors, but those plans haven't been finalized.

Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for Finger Lakes Center for Living, told The Citizen on Thursday that the COVID-19 response team at the nursing home and Auburn Community Hospital, which operates the facility, is reviewing the new guidance from the state Department of Health.