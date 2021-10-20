Most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cayuga County are vaccinated

For the sixth consecutive day, most of the Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

Based on reports from four area hospitals, the Cayuga County Health Department says there are 18 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized. Twelve of the patients are fully vaccinated.

That is consistent with a trend that began last week. After a stretch when hospitalizations were either mostly unvaccinated people or a split between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, there are now more vaccinated people with breakthrough cases who are receiving treatment in hospitals.

One possible explanation for the uptick in vaccinated people in hospitals is that most of the patients — 15 of 18 — are age 60 or older. Older patients, even those who are vaccinated, are at a higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death if they are infected with COVID-19. Patients with underlying health conditions are also at a greater risk of complications.

Three patients are under age 60 — two in their 50s and one in their 20s.

While hospitalizations have been at about the same level for over a month, the county has eight COVID-19 deaths during that period. The vaccination status of the decedents is unknown.

Cayuga County had 37 new cases on Tuesday, 22 of which were unvaccinated. There are 208 active cases, down from 228 on Monday.

The health department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Walk-ins are welcome or people can register for an appointment. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.

The three COVID-19 vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be offered at the clinic.

