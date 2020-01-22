Most graduation rates in Cayuga County area surpass state average

The majority of the nine area public high schools experienced graduation boosts in 2019, with Auburn, Moravia, Skaneateles and Weedsport decreasing. Southern Cayuga Junior-Senior High School had the largest year-to-year upswing by far, from a 80% rate in 2018 to 94% in 2019. Cato-Meridian had the highest area graduation rate in 2019 at 95%.

The state education department said in a news release that state graduation figures went up for black and Hispanic students, students with disabilities and others in 2019. Despite overall improvements, the department said in the news release, there are still large achievements gaps.

"The board remains steadfast in its goal to ensure educational equity for all children in New York State,” Betty A. Rosa, chancellor for the department Board of Regents, said in the news release. “The narrowing of achievement gaps is a step in the right direction, but we can never truly close achievement gaps until we address opportunity gaps. To do this, we must ensure that our education system is providing opportunities for everyone, especially our most vulnerable students, which is why the Board of Regents and the department are reviewing the state’s high school graduation measures and what a diploma from New York should signify.”