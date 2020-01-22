Most graduation rates in Cayuga County area surpass state average

The Auburn Enlarged City School District was the only Cayuga County-area district with a year-to-year high school graduation rate below the state average, according to data recently released by the state education department.
Auburn High School had a 73% graduation rate for 2019, while the state average for that year was around 83%. The other eight of the nine districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region all posted numbers above the average. Auburn also saw year-to-year drop of eight percentage points — the biggest decline of the nine districts — from an 81% graduation rate in August 2018.
Out of 312 Auburn High School students who began high school in 2015, 228 graduated by August 2019. Auburn had the biggest 2019 graduating class of the Cayuga County-area district high schools, with the next largest being Skaneateles' graduating class of 122 students.
One demographic area where Auburn has struggled is with economically disadvantaged students. The education department reported that Auburn had 145 seniors in 2019 who were considered economically disadvantaged, with just 86 students, or 59%, graduating. A total of 142 out of 167 seniors considered not economically disadvantaged graduated, a rate of 85%.
There was also some significant gender disparity for the Auburn rates last year. A total of 130 among 158 female seniors graduated, for an 82% rate. Meanwhile, 98 male students graduated out of 154 male seniors, resulting in a 64% rate.
The majority of the nine area public high schools experienced graduation boosts in 2019, with Auburn, Moravia, Skaneateles and Weedsport decreasing. Southern Cayuga Junior-Senior High School had the largest year-to-year upswing by far, from a 80% rate in 2018 to 94% in 2019. Cato-Meridian had the highest area graduation rate in 2019 at 95%.
The state education department said in a news release that state graduation figures went up for black and Hispanic students, students with disabilities and others in 2019. Despite overall improvements, the department said in the news release, there are still large achievements gaps.
"The board remains steadfast in its goal to ensure educational equity for all children in New York State,” Betty A. Rosa, chancellor for the department Board of Regents, said in the news release. “The narrowing of achievement gaps is a step in the right direction, but we can never truly close achievement gaps until we address opportunity gaps. To do this, we must ensure that our education system is providing opportunities for everyone, especially our most vulnerable students, which is why the Board of Regents and the department are reviewing the state’s high school graduation measures and what a diploma from New York should signify.”
