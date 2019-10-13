As the 2019 local government election season entered its final month, candidate campaign finance disclosures in the Cayuga County area generally show incumbents have the fundraising advantage.
Incumbents in races for Cayuga County district attorney, Auburn mayor and Auburn City Council all reported substantially higher campaign financial closing balances in disclosure forms that were due with the state Board of Elections 32 days ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.
Among candidates for county or city offices, Republican Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann, who is seeking a fourth four-year team, had the largest balance. His campaign reported a balance of $14,759. The Democratic challenger in that race, Thomas Turturo, reported having $1,076 available.
The second-largest campaign cash balance belonged to Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat seeking his second four-year term. Giannettino reported having $9,439 for the final month of the campaign, while his Democratic colleague, City Councilor Dia Carabajal, had a balance of $3,306 for her campaign for a second term. Republican challenger Tim Locastro had $3,537. As of Friday afternoon, the other candidate on the GOP line, Adam Miller, and Libertarian Party candidate Justin Burchard, had not filed the disclosures that had been due on Oct. 4.
Disclosure forms in the race for Auburn's mayoral seat, another rematch between Mayor Michael Quill and Timothy Lattimore, show a decided financial advantage for the incumbent. Democrat Quill's campaign had a closing balance of $8,411, compared with Republican Lattimore's total of $1,181. Libertarian candidate Brett Tracy had not filed campaign finance information as of Friday afternoon.
In campaigns for the contested races for seats on the Cayuga County Legislature, Democratic District 10 candidate Heidi Nightengale had the largest balance at $2,858. District 14 Democratic candidate Gwen Webber-McLeod reported having $2,692 and District 12 Democratic candidate Trish Ottley Kerr reported $2,161 on hand. Incumbent Democratic Legislator Joseph DeForest of District 8 reported a balance of $1,897.
Among the four Republicans in those county Legislature races, only District 12 Thomas Adessa had filed a disclosure report as of Friday afternoon. His report said he had $749 available. Reports for District 8 candidate Hans Pecher, District 10 candidate Ed Darrow and District 14 incumbent Mike Didio were posted as of Friday afternoon.
Campaign finance overview
The following figures come from the 32-day pre-general election campaign finance summary reports on file with the state Board of Elections:
Cayuga County district attorney
Jon Budelmann
Opening Balance $14,434.64
Total Receipts $1,300.00
Total Expenses $975.39
Closing Balance $14,759.25
Thomas Turturo
Opening Balance $635.08
Total Receipts $3,416.25
Total Expenses $2,975.82
Closing Balance $1,075.51
Auburn mayor
Michael Quill
Opening Balance $1,765.33
Total Receipts $9,201.00
Total Expenses $2,554.90
Closing Balance $8,411.43
Timothy Lattimore
Opening Balance $933.68
Total Receipts $949.00
Total Expenses $702.00
Closing Balance $1,180.68
Auburn City Council
Jimmy Giannettino
Opening Balance $3,404.00
Total Receipts $9,305.00
Total Expenses $3,270.08
Closing Balance $9,438.92
Dia Carabajal
Opening Balance $102.00
Total Receipts $4,507.00
Total Expenses $1,303.34
Closing Balance $3,305.66
Tim Locastro
Opening Balance $8,269.96
Total Receipts $899.00
Total Expenses $5,631.90
Closing Balance $3,537.06
Cayuga County Legislature
Joseph DeForest
Opening Balance $291.06
Total Receipts $3,220.00
Total Expenses $1,613.70
Closing Balance $1,897.36
Gwen Webber-McLeod
Opening Balance $4,955.87
Total Receipts $3,785.00
Total Expenses $6,048.65
Closing Balance $2,692.22
Trish Ottley Kerr
Opening Balance $1,821.85
Total Receipts $3,255.00
Total Expenses $2,915.97
Closing Balance $2,160.88
Thomas Adessa
Opening Balance $.00
Contributions $749.00
Total Receipts $749.00
Total Expenses $.00
Closing Balance $749.00
Heidi Nightengale
Opening Balance $2,075.16
Total Receipts $2,470.00
Total Expenses $1,687.29
Closing Balance $2,857.87