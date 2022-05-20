Most NY counties have high COVID levels — but not Cayuga County

Cayuga County is one of a small number of New York counties that do not have a high COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's metric considers a county's COVID case rate, new hospital admissions and the percentage of staffed hospital beds in use by COVID-positive patients.

Cayuga County is one of eight New York counties that does not have a high community level. The CDC says the county has a medium community level. The agency encourages residents in medium-risk counties to stay up to date with vaccinations, get tested if they have symptoms and wear a mask if they have symptoms or tested positive for COVID.

The county's case rate is 184.13 per 100,000 people and new hospital admissions are 15 per 100,000 people. The percentage of staffed beds in use by COVID-positive patients is 6.7%

New COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Cayuga County next week A free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic offering first, second and booster shots is scheduled for next week.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Friday that eight residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. There was one virus-related death this week — a man in his 70s. It was the 147th COVID death in the county since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The health department also announced this week that it would no longer report the total number of active cases. Before excluding this from its situational updates, the department would tally the number of active cases based on laboratory results and at-home tests reported by the public. However, they acknowledged that there were "unreported cases," making the active case count "not reflective of all the cases in the community."

Cayuga County continues to hold vaccination clinics, and vaccines are available at other locations, such as pharmacies. The county's vaccination rate is 59.4%. So far, 57.3% of fully vaccinated individuals have received their first booster shot.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.